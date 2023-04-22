Sports

KL Rahul vs Mohammed Shami in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 22, 2023, 08:00 am 2 min read

Mohammed Shami has scalped 10 wickets in five matches this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will look to win their third match this season at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium when they will host the Gujarat Titans in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. All eyes will be on LSG skipper KL Rahul who is getting back to form. However, Mohammed Shami will look to trouble him early on. Here's more.

Rahul and Shami's performance against each other

Rahul has somewhat found his form this season, having scored 194 runs in six matches. He will look to lay the platform for other batters to explode later. Therefore, Shami will aim to dismiss him quickly. The duo has squared off in three meetings in the IPL with Rahul being dismissed twice. He has managed only 13 runs (SR: 76.47).

Most runs in the powerplays since IPL 2018

Rahul likes to dominate the powerplay overs and avoids giving away his wicket cheaply. Since IPL 2018, he has slammed 1,443 runs in the powerplays, most by any batter. The 31-year-old has also the most runs in the tournament since 2018. He owns 3,358 runs in 76 matches at an impressive average of 53.30. He has slammed four tons and 28 fifties.

Third-highest wicket-taker in the powerplays since IPL 2018

Shami is a completely changed bowler nowadays and numbers tell the clear picture. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the powerplays since IPL 2018. He has scalped 32 wickets in this phase and is only behind Deepak Chahar (44) and Trent Boult (43) in this regard. He owns an economy of 7.0 in the powerplays. He is also GT's joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL (30).

Rahul averages 47.04 against right-arm pacers

Rahul enjoys playing the right-arm fast bowlers and owns an IPL strike rate of 142.18 against them. He has smashed 2,164 runs in 104 IPL innings while losing his wicket 46 times. In 98 IPL innings, Shami has claimed 77 wickets at an average of 26.40 against right-handed batters. His economy of 8.44 is slightly on the higher side.

A look at their overall IPL numbers

Rahul has clocked 4,083 runs in 115 IPL matches at an impressive average of 46.93. In IPL 2023, he has scored 194 runs in six matches at 32.33. His only fifty came against PBKS. Shami has claimed 109 wickets in 98 IPL appearances and owns an average of 28.04. He has scalped 10 wickets in five matches this season at 16.70 (ER: 8.35).

