IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Rashid Khan elects to bat

GT are unbeaten this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Titans claimed victories in their first two games. While KKR lost to Punjab Kings in their opener, they made amends against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Titans skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat as Hardik Pandya misses out.

Here are the two teams

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana (captain), N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy. Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (captain) Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

What are the changes?

As Hardik Pandya is unwell, Rashid﻿ will lead GT in the contest. Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar has replaced the Indian all-rounder in the XI. There is not any other change in the GT XI. For KKR, Lockie Ferguson and N Jagadeesan have come in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh. Jagadeesan is expected to open the KKR innings alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosts this clash on Sunday (April 9). The track here tends to assist the spinners but the quick outfield will aid the batters as well. 8.04 reads the average run rate batting first in the IPL. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream the contest on JioCinema from 3:30pm onward.

Here are the key performers

Varun Chakravarthy finished with 4/15 against RCB and has scalped five wickets this season, he will be crucial for KKR. Nitish Rana (361) was KKR's second-highest runs scorer last season. Russell slammed a 48 and scalped 4/5 against GT last season. Alzarri Joseph (96) needs four wickets to complete 100 T20 wickets. Wriddhiman Saha (482) needs 18 more to complete 500 runs against KKR.

A look at the head-to-head record

As GT made their debut only last season, KKR have faced them only once so far. Hardik Pandya's team prevailed in that contest. The Titans posted 156/9 as Pandya slammed a 49-ball 67. In response, KKR could only manage 148/8 as Yash Dayal, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami finished with two wickets apiece. Andre Russell delivered both with bat and ball.