KL Rahul becomes the fastest to 4,000 IPL runs: Stats

Apr 15, 2023

Rahul broke Chris Gayle's record in terms of innings taken for 4,000 IPL runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

KL Rahul added a new feather to his illustrious cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rahul has become the fastest to 4,000 IPL runs. He achieved the feat against his former side Punjab Kings in match number 21 of the IPL 2023 season on Saturday. Rahul broke Chris Gayle's record in terms of innings taken for 4,000 IPL runs.

Rahul breaks Gayle's record

Rahul achieved the mark in 105 IPL innings. Former IPL legend Gayle held the record until now, having broken the barrier in 112 innings. David Warner (114), Virat Kohli (128), and AB de Villiers (131) follow suit. Rahul also holds the best batting average of 47-plus in the IPL (minimum 200 runs).

Rahul holds these records as well

Rahul is also the second fastest to 3,000 IPL runs. He achieved the mark in 80 innings. Besides, Rahul is also the fastest Indian to 2000 runs in the IPL, having taken 60 innings. He achieved the feat in IPL 2020 when he surpassed former Mumbai Indians ace Sachin Tendulkar (63 innings).

Rahul owns the most runs since IPL 2018

Before the start of IPL 2023, Rahul hammered 3,164 runs in 70 matches since the start of IPL 2018. He is the highest run-scorer in this period. The tally includes four tons and 27 fifties. Rahul is the only batter to slam 3,000-plus IPL runs in this period. Shikhar Dhawan is the only player with 2,500-plus runs in this period.