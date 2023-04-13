Sports

Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest to 100 IPL wickets: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 13, 2023, 10:37 pm 2 min read

Rabada broke the record of Lasith Malinga (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada has completed 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He attained the feat in the 18th match against Gujarat Titans at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Rabada has become the fastest to 100 scalps in the cash-rich league, having broken Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga's record. Here are the key stats.

Rabda tops this list

Rabada picked his 100th IPL wicket after dismissing Wriddhiman Saha in the fifth over. The right-arm seamer took 1,438 balls, becoming the fastest ever to the milestone. He broke the record of Malinga, who completed 100 wickets in as many as 1,622 balls in the tournament. Dwayne Bravo (1,619) and Harshal Patel (1,647) follow Bravo on the elite list.

Rabada's best year in IPL

Rabada's best year in the IPL was 2020. He racked up a prolific 30 scalps at just 18.26. Rabada's returns saw him bag the prestigious Purple Cap. DC had reached the IPL 2020 final before losing against Mumbai Indians (MI).

PBKS picked Rabada for Rs. 9.25 crore

Rabada has been one of the star performers with the ball across the last three seasons. He has settled in well since making his IPL debut in 2018. PBKS, who needed a match-winner in this department, acquired Rabada for Rs. 9.25 crore last season. This was a sound move by PBKS, who needed to have a good auction given the failures in recent seasons.