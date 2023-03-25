Sports

IPL 2023: PBKS pick Matthew Short as Jonny Bairstow's replacement

Matthew Short smashed 458 runs in BBL 12 (Source: Twitter/BBL)

Adelaide Strikers opener Matthew Short has been chosen as Jonny Bairstow's replacement by Punjab Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Bairstow is still recovering from a freak injury and has not received the No Objectification Certificate (NOC) from the English Cricket Board. The Australian opener will look to form an able partnership with Shikhar Dhawan at the top.

Why does this story matter?

PBKS needed a player who could utilize the powerplay batting alongside Dhawan. They were unfortunate to lose Bairstow who got injured in September 2022 and went under the knife for a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

Previously, they splashed Rs 6.75 crore for the Englishman in the 2022 auction.

So a replacement was the need of the hour, hopefully, Short will fill that void.

Second-highest run-getter in BBL 2022-23

Short hammered 458 runs for the Strikers in 14 matches at an average of 35.23. His strike rate of 144.47 must have impressed PBKS management. He was behind Aaron Hardie (460 runs). He smashed a solitary hundred and two fifties. His 100* against Hobart Hurricanes caught everyone's eyeballs as the Strikers chased down a target of 230. Short also picked 11 wickets.