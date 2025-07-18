'Basic Instinct' writer to pen reboot, promises 'wild ride'

Joe Eszterhas, the writer behind the iconic Hollywood erotic thriller Basic Instinct, is set to return for a reboot of the film, reported The Wrap. The rights have been acquired by United Artists and Scott Stuber, as part of Amazon MGM Studios's production efforts. In a statement, Eszterhas (80) addressed questions about his age and ability to write a "sexy, erotic thriller," joking that rumors of his "cinematic impotence" are exaggerated and ageist.

Writer's perspective 'I call my writing partner the...': Eszterhas on reboot Eszterhas said, "I call my writing partner the 'Twisted Little Man' and he lives somewhere deep inside me." "He was born 29 and he will die 29 and he tells me he is 'sky high up' to write this piece and provide viewers with a wild and orgasmic ride." The reboot will be produced by UA's Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, along with Adam Griffin and Craig Baumgarten from Vault Entertainment.

Film history Original film was released in 1992, grossed $353 million worldwide The original Basic Instinct, directed by Paul Verhoeven, starred Michael Douglas as Detective Nick Curran and Sharon Stone as his prime suspect, Catherine Tramell. The film grossed nearly $353 million worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews. It has since become a landmark in the erotic thriller genre, particularly for its controversial interrogation scene involving Stone. Interestingly, Stone reprised her role in the sequel in 2006, but the movie was poorly received.