Reduce number of County Championship, T20 Blast matches: PCA

The Professional Cricketers's Association (PCA) has called for a reduction in the number of County Championship and Men's T20 Blast matches. The players' union wants county chairs and CEOs to "prioritize the welfare" of players ahead of a vote on restructuring domestic cricket from 2026. According to PCA data, most male county cricketers in England and Wales support reducing Championship games from 14 to 12.

Schedule adjustments Players support conference system for Blast The PCA is also pushing for changes to the Blast schedule, citing concerns over back-to-back fixtures that could jeopardize player safety. Players have shown support for a proposed conference system with a 12/6 split - two upper divisions of six above a lower division of six. This would include promotion and relegation, as well as a grand final between the conference winners.

Player welfare It's about being able to produce best cricket: Woakes Chris Woakes, England all-rounder and PCA's England Men's representative, stressed that the call for change isn't about playing "less cricket because they don't want to - it's about being able to produce the best cricket on the field as possible." He emphasized that welfare is extremely important not just for players but also coaches and staff. The PCA reiterated fatigue concerns ahead of the county domestic review.

Survey results PCA's concerns over current schedule The PCA had expressed concerns over the current schedule at the start of summer, with a survey showing that 83% of respondents cited physical concerns over their workload. Meanwhile, 67% said they found the schedule detrimental to their mental health. Olly Hannon-Dalby, PCA chair, suggested that "a change in format of the County Championship to 12 league games is the only reasonable option" and would "breathe new life" into competition.