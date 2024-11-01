Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 3rd Test against India, Daryl Mitchell delivered an impressive 82-run knock, despite challenging conditions in Mumbai.

His performance included three fours and three sixes, bringing his total to 1,823 runs from 28 matches.

This feat also marked his 12th fifty and pushed his away Test runs over 1,000.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell slammed an 82-run knock versus India (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Daryl Mitchell slams 82-run knock versus India in 3rd Test

By Rajdeep Saha 03:26 pm Nov 01, 202403:26 pm

What's the story New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell slammed an 82-run knock versus India on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Mumbai. He walked in when New Zealand were 72/3. Mitchell showed his mettle thereafter and stitched a pivotal 87-run stand alongside Will Young for the 4th wicket. He held his fort from end and made sure the Kiwis got past 220 (235/10). Here's more.

Knock

A composed knock from Mitchell's blade

Both Young and Mitchell were superb and scored crucial runs. The latter battled his own body and the extreme conditions in Mumbai to stick it out and top-score with 82. He looked to launch a few big shots at the end with Ajaz Patel for company. However, he fell to a cute attempt to dab wide of slip. Washington Sundar dismissed Mitchell.

Runs

Mitchell hits his 12th fifty, surpasses 1,000 away runs

Mitchell's 82 was laced with three fours and three sixes in a 129-ball effort. He has now raced to 1,823 runs from 28 matches (45 innings) at an average of 45.57. He slammed his 12th fifty (100s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell now owns 204 runs from six innings versus India at 34. Mitchell also surpassed 1,000 runs in away Tests (1,014 runs).