Conway smashed a 141-ball 76 against India in Pune (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Devon Conway slams his second Test fifty in India: Stats

Oct 24, 2024

What's the story After smashing a match-winning 91 in the series opener, New Zealand's Devon Conway continued his exploits against India in the 2nd Test in Pune. The Kiwi opener smashed a 141-ball 76 after NZ elected to bat at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Conway, who shared vital stands with Tom Latham, Will Young, and Rachin Ravindra, raced to his second Test fifty in India.

Knock

Another fine knock from Conway

Conway once again displayed his meticulous strokes square of the wicket, especially against spinners, this time in Pune. He firmly negotiated Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep at the start of the innings. NZ, were down to 76/2 at one stage, were propelled past 130 by Conway and Ravindra. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Conway shortly after lunch. The latter's knock had 11 fours.

Stats

Eleven Test half-tons for Conway

As mentioned, Conway now has two Test half-centuries in India, with the first one coming in Bengaluru. Overall, the Kiwi batter has raced to 11 half-centuries in the format. He also has four Test tons to his name. Conway now has 1,772 runs from 24 Tests at an average of 41.20. In Pune, he got past 1,000 Test runs away from home.