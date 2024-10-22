Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's cricket team coach confirmed that Kane Williamson, who has a solid performance history in India, will miss the 2nd Test against India due to injury.

Despite this setback, the Kiwis are leading the series 1-0, having secured their first Test win in India since 1988.

Despite this setback, the Kiwis are leading the series 1-0, having secured their first Test win in India since 1988.

The team remains hopeful for Williamson's return in the third Test.

Williamson missed the series opener in Bengaluru (Image source: X/@ICC)

Injured Kane Williamson to miss 2nd Test against India: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:41 am Oct 22, 202409:41 am

What's the story Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second Test match against India, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, October 24. The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. This comes after Williamson missed the series opener in Bengaluru, owing to the groin strain he suffered during New Zealand's series loss against Sri Lanka.

Recovery update

NZ's cautious approach to Williamson's recovery

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has confirmed a cautious approach toward Williamson's recovery. He said, "We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100% fit." The team is hopeful for his return in the third Test. Despite his injury, Williamson managed to perform well against Sri Lanka prior to this series.

Performance history

Williamson's record in India

Williamson has a decent record in India, averaging 33.53 after eight Test matches. He made his mark by scoring a century on his Test debut in Ahmedabad in 2010 and has toured India thrice since then. His last Test appearance in India came during the memorable draw at Green Park in Kanpur in 2021, where he was later ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Information

NZ are 1-0 up in the series

New Zealand claimed a historic win over India in the 1st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20. The Kiwis chased down 107 on Day 5 to win their first Test in India since 1988. Overall, New Zealand won a Test for the third time in India. Hence, they are 1-0 up in the three-match affair.