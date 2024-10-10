Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Latham, the new captain of New Zealand's cricket team, will lead a 15-member squad to India for a three-Test series starting October 16.

Former captain Kane Williamson will join later due to a groin strain.

Former captain Kane Williamson will join later due to a groin strain.

Despite New Zealand's poor track record in India, Latham is optimistic about bringing changes to the team's approach while maintaining their successful legacy.

Latham's full-time captaincy starts with the upcoming tour of India

Can New Zealand prevail in India under Tom Latham?

By Parth Dhall 02:34 pm Oct 10, 2024

What's the story New Zealand's newly-appointed Test captain, Tom Latham has asserted that he will add a different flavor to the team's style of play ahead of the big India Test series. His full-time captaincy starts with the upcoming tour of India. This will be a huge change from his previous stint as a temporary captain in nine matches. The transition was set in motion by Tim Southee's decision to step down last week.

Captain's perspective

Latham's vision for NZ cricket

Latham expressed his views on the new responsibility in a video released by New Zealand Cricket. He termed his appointment a "massive honor and a huge privilege." The 32-year-old cricketer also hinted at bringing some changes to the team's approach, while keeping their successful track record intact. He admitted that he is not entirely sure what these changes will look like yet.

Team composition

Latham to lead 15-member squad in India

Latham will be leading a 15-member team, including Southee, to India for a three-Test series, starting October 16. The series will begin in Bengaluru, before moving to Pune and Mumbai. Gary Stead will head the coaching staff for the Kiwis, with Luke Ronchi as batting coach and Jacob Oram as bowling coach. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan legend Rangana Herath will continue as spin-coach for the series.

Player update

Williamson to join NZ squad later due to injury

Former captain Kane Williamson will join the team later as he has a groin strain that needs rehabilitation. This will be Latham's first Test series as a permanent captain, a role he is thrilled about. He hopes to infuse his personal style into the team's play while maintaining their legacy of success.

Information

New Zealand's poor Test record in India

It is worth noting that New Zealand are yet to win a bilateral Test series in India. They have lost each of their last four Test series in the nation. Moreover, the Kiwis have claimed only two Test wins in India.