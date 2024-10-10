Summarize Simplifying... In short Harry Brook, England's middle-order batter, has made Test cricket history by scoring the second-fastest triple century.

He achieved this feat against Pakistan, where he's been particularly dominant, averaging over 100 in four matches.

Harry Brook scored a brilliant triple-hundred (Source: X/@englandcricket)

Harry Brook slams second-fastest triple-ton in Test history: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:41 pm Oct 10, 2024

What's the story England's Harry Brook has rewritten the record books with his maiden triple-century in Test cricket. Brook achieved the incredible milestone on the fourth day of the first Test match against Pakistan in Multan. Brook's stellar knock featured a partnership of 454 runs with fellow double-centurion Joe Root, taking England past the 750-run mark. Notably, Brook recorded the second-fastest triple-ton in Test history.

Match progression

Brook's aggressive knock maintains England's momentum

Brook came to the field after England lost Ben Duckett at 249/3 on Day 3. He maintained the aggressive batting style set by Zak Crawley, Duckett, and Root. Even as Pakistan chose a second new ball, Brook scored his century off just 118 deliveries in the last session. He remained unbeaten on Day 3 and completed his double and triple-century on Day 4.

Career overview

Brook's impressive career stats in Test cricket

Brook departed for a brilliant 317 off 322 balls. He hammered 29 fours and three sixes. He now has six centuries and nine half-centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has raced to 1,875 runs in 19 Tests at 62.50. His strike-rate is 88.56. Against Pakistan in particular, his performance is especially impressive as he now owns 785 runs across four games against them, averaging 120-plus (100s: 4, 50: 1). Notably, this was his maiden 200-plus score in First-Class cricket.

Record equalled

Brook equals record for most centuries by overseas player

Brook now shares the record for most centuries by an overseas player in Pakistan in Test cricket. He has scored four tons in just six innings. He reached the milestone quicker than Mohinder Amarnath and Aravinda de Silva, who also have four centuries but took over 17 innings to achieve it. The achievement highlights Brook's continued domination of Pakistan's bowling attack and his stellar performance on their home ground.

Record

Second-fastest triple ton

Brook completed his triple-ton off just 310 balls. Only India's Virender Sehwag (278) has reached the milestone faster. Meanwhile, he became the second batter after Australia's David Warner (335*) to register a triple-ton in WTC history. Brook became England's sixth triple-centurion in Tests. He became the fifth player to get this feat against Pakistan. Australia's Mark Taylor and Sehwag are the only other visiting triple-centurions in Pakistan.

Partnership records

Root and Brook's partnership sets new record in Multan Test

Root (262) and Brook scored 454 runs in partnership, breaking the highest-ever Test stand for any wicket by an English pair. They also recorded the highest-ever stand against Pakistan in Test cricket. The English duo also recorded the highest stand in WTC history and also the fourth-highest in Test cricket. Meanwhile, this is also only the third occasion of two batters scoring 250-plus in a Test innings.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Pakistan hammered 328/4 on Day 1, thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique (102) and Shan Masood (151). Saud Shakeel's 82 and Agha Salman's ton meant Pakistan finished at 556/10. In response, England were powered by record-breaking knocks from Brook and Root. Zak Crawley (78) and Ben Duckett (84) missed out on tons as the visitors declared at 823/7. They claimed a massive 267-run first-innings lead.