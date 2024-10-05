Summarize Simplifying... In short Ben Stokes, despite a hamstring injury, has signed a new contract with the ECB, expected to run until September 2026.

This comes as England continues its five-bowler strategy, with Stokes's leadership notably absent.

Meanwhile, Ollie Pope is set to take on the challenge of matching Stokes's proactive approach in the upcoming Test match, with Stokes expressing confidence in the selected bowlers.

Stokes will miss the Pakistan Test series (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Ben Stokes signs new contract with ECB: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 09:29 pm Oct 05, 202409:29 pm

What's the story Ben Stokes has renewed his commitment to England cricket by signing a new central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The details of the agreement were not disclosed by Stokes, but it is believed to be a two-year deal. This contract extension is expected to include participation in the 2025-26 Ashes tour. However, due to a hamstring injury sustained in August, he will be absent from the upcoming fourth consecutive Test in Multan.

Recovery progress

Stokes's injury recovery and future prospects

Stokes, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since August, revealed that his recovery is slightly ahead of schedule. He dismissed concerns about the injury being a long-term issue. "Injuries are part of sport," he said. "I'm 33 now, so I've put my body through quite a lot. But I've started working incredibly hard over the last two years... it's not through lack of effort."

Contract details

Stokes's new contract and England's strategy

The ECB has yet to announce its latest batch of central contracts, but many regular players have already secured multi-year deals. Stokes was an exception, having kept his options open last year in anticipation of a potential increase in his value over the next 12 months. His new contract is expected to run until September 2026, encompassing the upcoming Ashes tour.

Team strategy

England's strategy and Stokes's influence

In the absence of a genuine all-rounder, England has continued with the five-bowler strategy they used against Sri Lanka, with Chris Woakes at No. 7. This is Woakes's first chance in over two years to improve his away Test record - 36 wickets at 51.88 - and he has typically performed better when Stokes is not playing. Stokes's leadership will be missed in Multan as he was instrumental in their unexpected series sweep in Pakistan two years ago.

Captaincy challenge

Pope's challenge and Stokes's confidence in bowlers

Ollie Pope will face the challenge of matching Stokes's proactive approach in changing the pace of matches. Despite initial struggles with setting attacking fields against Sri Lanka, Pope is expected to have learned from his first experience as captain. "There are no doubts in my mind about the bowlers we have picked," Stokes said, expressing confidence in England's bowling lineup for the upcoming Test match.