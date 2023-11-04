Chris Woakes registers his best ODI World Cup figures: Stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Chris Woakes registers his best ODI World Cup figures: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:53 pm Nov 04, 202307:53 pm

Woakes has scalped 29 wickets in ODI World Cup (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England pacer Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers against Australia in match number 36 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad. Woakes finished with figures of 4/54 from his 9.3 overs as he scalped wickets with new ball and also in the slog overs. Eventually, English bowlers bundled out Australia for 286 in 49.3 overs. Here's more.

2/5

A fantastic spell from Woakes

Woakes bowled beautifully with the new ball and removed Travis Head in the second over of the match. He struck again when he removed David Warner in the sixth over with a well-disguised slower ball. The all-rounder bowled his change-ups very well and dismissed Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc in the last over of the innings.

3/5

A look at his numbers this year

Woakes has had a lukewarm year with the ball in ODIs. He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for England in 2023 with 14 wickets. Sam Curran has also scalped 14 wickets in ODIs this year. Adil Rashid is the only England bowler with more wickets this year in this format. He has picked up 25 wickets in 2023 at an average of 27.28.

4/5

England's joint second-highest wicket-taker

Woakes has claimed 29 dismissals in 22 ODI World Cup matches at an average of 32.13. 4/54 against Australia is his best bowling figures in the competition. He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for England in the WC. He is tied with Phil DeFreitas (29) and they are only behind Ian Botham's tally of 30 World Cup wickets.

5/5

A look at his ODI numbers

The all-rounder has claimed 171 wickets in 120 ODIs at an average of 30.09. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for the Three Lions in this format. He owns 11 four-wicket hauls and three fifers. His best ODI figures of 6/45 also came against Australia. Woakes owns 36 wickets against the Aussies in 22 ODIs at 29.80. In Asian soil, Woakes has claimed 46 wickets.