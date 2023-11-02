Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian with this feat (World Cup)

By Parth Dhall 08:12 pm Nov 02, 202308:12 pm

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Pathum Nissanka on the first ball (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Indian seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj ran through Sri Lanka's top order in Match 33 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. Sri Lanka, chasing a mammoth 358, lost opener Pathum Nissanka on the innings' first delivery. Bumrah did the damage, having become the first Indian with a wicket on the first ball of a team innings in ODI World Cups.

Bumrah enters record books with a peach

Bumrah was right on the money as he trapped right-handed Nissanka in front on the very first delivery. The right-arm pacer bowled a lovely delivery that angled into Nissanka. However, it went away after pitching and struck the latter in front. The Lankan batter didn't waste the review and departed. With this, Bumrah entered the record books.

A jeopardizing opening spell

Bumrah bowled five overs in his opening spell. He conceded just eight runs, with his third over being a maiden. It is worth noting that Bumrah didn't give away a boundary in his first spell.

Bumrah averages 18.70 in first Powerplay (WCs)

Bumrah has been in sublime form in the ongoing World Cup. His exploits in the first 10 overs of an innings continue to make headlines. The Indian seamer now has 10 wickets in the first Powerplay (0-10 overs) in ODI World Cups. He averages 18.70 in this regard from 390 balls. The tally includes as many as 304 dot balls.