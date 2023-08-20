Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I: Paul Stirling elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall August 20, 2023 | 07:05 pm 2 min read

India won the 1st T20I by two runs (DLS)

India will look to seal the series in the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin on August 20. The Men in Blue won the series opener, which was marred by rain, by two runs (DLS method). Meanwhile, the hosts also have some proven stars in the ranks. Ireland captain Paul Stirling has won the toss and elected to field first.

No changes in the two line-ups

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, and Benjamin White. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (captain), and Ravi Bishnoi.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The second T20I will be played at The Village in Dublin, which also hosted the series opener. Fast bowlers can extract some movement with the new ball here. However, the track tends to get better for batting as the game progresses. The match will be telecast live on Sports18 (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app.

Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India enjoy a 6-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue chronicled a 2-0 series in Ireland during the tour of 2018 and 2022. Their maiden encounter was during the 2009 T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge. India comfortably chased 113 and won by eight wickets.

A look at the key performers

Bumrah, who averages an incredible 20 with the ball in T20Is, will look to trouble Ireland batters once again. With 97 wickets at 19.44, Mark Adair is Ireland's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Samson's solitary T20I fifty (77 off 42) was recorded in Dublin last year. Young dismissed Jaiswal and Tilak off successive deliveries in the series opener.

