Virat Kohli becomes fourth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Virat Kohli becomes fourth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya

By Parth Dhall 11:38 pm Oct 22, 202311:38 pm

Virat Kohli smashed 95 in India's win against New Zealand

Indian batter Virat Kohli has become the fourth-highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals. Kohli's 95 powered India to a four-wicket win against New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala. In the process, the Indian batter overtook Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya in terms of ODI runs. Kohli was five runs away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons.

2/5

A look at the match summary

The Indian seamers made merry in the first Powerplay for India after they elected to field. While Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell took NZ from 19/2 to 178/2, they collapsed thereafter. Mohammed Shami took a fifer as India restricted NZ to 273/10. India lost wickets at regular intervals after a 71-run opening stand. However, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja took them to victory.

3/5

Kohli slams his 69th ODI fifty

Kohli arrived after India lost Rohit, who shared a 71-run opening stand with Shubman Gill. Kohli built the knock in his own fashion. He constantly rotated the stroke and carved out occasional boundaries. Kohli now has 69 half-centuries in ODI cricket. He smashed 95 off 104 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and a couple of sixes.

4/5

Fourth-most runs in ODIs

Kohli, a modern-day great, has become the fourth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. He surpassed Jayasuriya, who finished his 445-match career with 13,430 runs. Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), and Ricky Ponting (13,704) in terms of ODI runs. The Indian batter has 48 ODI tons, the second-most after Tendulkar (49). No other batter has more than 31 ODI centuries.

5/5

A rare dismissal in the 90s

As per Bharath Seervi, this was the second instance of Kohli getting dismissed in the 90s in successful run-chases (ODIs). He smashed 91 against Bangladesh in 2010 in Mirpur 2010. India chased down 297 in that match.