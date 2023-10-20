ICC World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq completes 1,000 runs in neutral ODIs

1/5

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq completes 1,000 runs in neutral ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha 07:51 pm Oct 20, 202307:51 pm

Imam averages over 48 in ODI cricket (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has completed 1,000 runs in neutral venues. The southpaw accomplished the feat with a sensational half-century in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Match 18 against Australia in Bengaluru. Imam entered the game, requiring 53 runs to get the mark. Notably, this was Imam's third ODI half-century against the Australian team. Pakistan are chasing 368 against the Aussies. Here's more.

2/5

1,000 neutral ODI runs for Imam

Imam has been a vital part of Pakistan's ODI team since his debut in the format in 2017. Playing his 28th neutral match, he has raced past 1,000 runs at an average of 43-plus. Imam has a strike rate of 73-plus in these matches. The left-handed batter has seven fifties and two tons in neutral ODIs.

3/5

His numbers in home and away ODIs

913 of Imam's ODI runs have come in 17 matches in Pakistan at a sensational average of 57.06. The tally includes eight fifties and two tons. In away (home of opposition) games, he has raced to 1,179 runs in 25 games at 51.26. He has scored five tons and as many fifties in these matches. Meanwhile, Imam has three ducks in ODI cricket.

4/5

3,000 ODI runs for Imam

Earlier in the tournament, Imam raced past 3,000 ODI runs. He became the joint-second-fastest batter to get the mark (67 innings). He has hammered nine tons and 20 fifties in the format. 151 reads his highest score. The 27-year-old has now raced past 3,090 runs in 70 ODIs at an average of 48-plus. He has now 450-plus runs against Australia at a 65-plus average.

5/5

Australia post 367/9 versus Pakistan in Bengaluru

Australia posted their highest ODI World Cup score versus Pakistan. Australia saw the likes of David Warner (163) and Mitchell Marsh (121) add a record 259-run stand. Pakistan were sloppy on the field and dropped Warner twice. Pakistan did make a comeback in the last 10 overs. Shaheen Afridi finished with a fifer. Pakistan did well to restrict Australia below 370.