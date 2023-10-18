ICC World Cup: Will Young clocks second consecutive fifty-plus score

1/5

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup: Will Young clocks second consecutive fifty-plus score

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:10 pm Oct 18, 202307:10 pm

Will Young slammed his seventh ODI half-century

Will Young played a fine knock for New Zealand against Afghanistan in match 16 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Chennai. The opener slammed his seventh ODI fifty and his second consecutive fifty in the ongoing tournament. New Zealand were reduced to 110/4 with Young and Daryl Mitchell being dismissed. However, Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips helped NZ reach 288/6.

2/5

A solid knock from Young

Young took his time to get going as he added 30 runs with Devon Conway before the latter departed. The 30-year-old then stitched a 79-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra, taking the tally beyond the 100-run mark. During this partnership, it was Young who played his shots, giving Ravindra the time to settle. Young slammed three sixes and four boundaries. Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed him.

3/5

Second-highest run-scorer for NZ in ODIs this year

The opening batter has been in spectacular form in 2023. He has amassed 702 runs in 17 ODIs at a decent average of 43.87. Young has smashed seven fifties in 2023. He is NZ's second-highest run-scorer in 2023. Young is only behind Daryl Mitchell, who has compiled 790 runs. Conway holds the third place with 698 runs in ODIs this year.

4/5

NZ script a unique stat in the 2023 World Cup

As per Bharath Seervi, seven NZ batters have scored at least one 50-plus knock in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the most among all the teams. Sri Lanka are second in this race as they have six players with 50-plus scores.

5/5

Young is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs

Young is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs. He has tallied 942 runs in 25 ODIs at an average of 42.81. Besides seven fifties, Young has scored two centuries in this format. His highest ODI score of 120 came against the Netherlands. This was his maiden ODI against Afghanistan. Young has raced to 22 List A fifties. He owns 3,800 runs.