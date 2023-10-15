ICC World Cup: Joe Root scripts unique record against Afghanistan

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:43 pm Oct 15, 202307:43 pm

Joe Root has grabbed 84 catches in 165 ODI matches (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Afghanistan have racked up a competitive total of 284 against England in match 13 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Delhi. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil slam fifties as England's Adil Rashid finished with 3/42, his best World Cup figures. Meanwhile, Joe Root scripted a unique record as he held on to four catches during the Afghanistan innings. Here's more.

Joint-most catches in an ODI World Cup match (non-wicket-keeper)

Root has grabbed four catches during the Afghanistan innings. As per Cricbuzz, he has recorded the joint-most catches in an ODI WC match. 4 - Mohammad Kaif vs SL, Johannesburg, 2003 4 - Soumya Sarkar vs Scotland, Nelson, 2015 4 - Umar Akmal vs Ireland, Adelaide, 2015 4 - Chris Woakes vs Pakistan, Nottingham, 2019 4 - Joe Root vs AFG, Delhi, 2023.

Summary of the catches held by Root

Root held on to Ibrahim Zadran's catch off Rashid's bowling, which was England's first wicket. He also grabbed the catches of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman off Rashid and Mark Wood's bowling. Root claimed the wicket of Hasmatullah Shahidi (1/14).

Root owns the second-most catches for England in ODI cricket

Root has grabbed 84 catches in 164 ODIs, the second-most catches for England in ODI cricket. The former England captain is only behind Paul Collingwood, who has held onto 108 catches from 197 ODIs. However, this is the maximum number of catches Root has gathered in a single game. Among active players, only Virat Kohli (148), and Rohit Sharma (91) have more ODI catches.

Summary of the Afghanistan innings

Afghanistan had a dream start with Gurbaz and Ibrahim adding 114 runs. But then Afghanistan kept losing wickets. Gurbaz (80) was dismissed via run-out. It was Alikhil, who steadied the ship singlehandedly until he found a capable partner in Rashid Khan. They added 43 runs. After the latter's departure, Alikhil stitched a 44-run stand with Mujeeb. Alikhil's 66-ball 58 helped them post 284.