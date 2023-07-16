England haven't won an Ashes Test in Manchester since 1981

Written by Parth Dhall July 16, 2023 | 02:45 pm 3 min read

Australia won the Manchester Test in 2019

The first three Tests of Ashes 2023 turned out to be action-packed thrillers. While Australia sealed wins at Edgbaston and Lord's, the hosts bounced back with a win at Headingley. The upcoming 4th Test at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester promises to offer another enthralling ride. Here's how the two teams have fared against each other at this iconic venue.

England have won 32 times at Old Trafford

England have been a dominant force in Test cricket in home conditions. They own 32 victories in 82 matches at the Emirates Old Trafford, having lost 15. As many as 35 of these matches ended in a draw. The Englishmen have not lost to India and New Zealand at this venue. Notably, England played their first Test in Manchester in 1884.

Ashes record at Old Trafford

England have a dismal record against Australia at Old Trafford. The two teams have locked horns 30 times here, with England winning just seven. While Australia have won eight times, as many as 15 encounters ended in a draw. Interestingly, England have not won an Ashes encounter at this venue since August 1981. They won that match by 103 runs.

Will England break the deadlock?

As mentioned, England haven't won at Old Trafford in the Ashes in over 40 years. They lost four and drew two of their last six Ashes encounters here. Australia defeated England by 185 runs in Manchester during Ashes 2019.

Most runs at Old Trafford among active cricketers

England batter Joe Root also has an exceptional record at Old Trafford in Test cricket. In nine Tests here, the latter has slammed 790 runs at a brilliant average of 60.76. The tally includes a century and five half-centuries. The former England captain has the second-most Test runs at this venue after DCS Compton (818). Root could surpass Compton in the upcoming Test.

Smith set to surpass Allan Border

Among active cricketers, Australia's Steven Smith has the second-most runs by a visiting batter at Old Trafford. He has racked up 401 runs from two matches at an incredible average of 100.25. The tally includes a century, a double-century, and two half-centuries. Smith is only behind Australian legend Allan Border in terms of runs (416). Smith is set to surpass Border.

Leading wicket-takers in Manchester

England's Stuart Broad has scalped the most Test wickets at Old Trafford among active players, 44 in 10 games at 19.25. Overall, he is only behind former England bowler AV Bedser (51) in this regard. James Anderson is just behind Broad on this list. He owns 37 wickets from 10 Tests here at 22.02. The current Aussie bowlers aren't much exposed to this ground.

