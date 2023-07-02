Sports

Stokes laments Bairstow's dismissal; Cummins says it was 'fair play'

Written by Parth Dhall July 02, 2023 | 11:22 pm 3 min read

Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in a bizarre manner (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The stumping of England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow during the Lord's Test sparked a massive controversy. It even led to the Australian players being verbally abused and pushed by some Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members inside the Lord's Long Room. As expected, the two captains - Ben Stokes (England) and Pat Cummins (Australia) - had contrasting views on the dismissal. Here's what they said.

Here's how Australia dismissed Bairstow

Chasing 371, Bairstow was trying to stitch a valuable partnership for England with skipper Stokes. In the 52nd over, Cameron Green delivered a short ball, which Bairstow ducked. However, he instantly started walking toward Stokes. Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey threw the ball and hit the stumps. Australia appealed for stumping, and the on-field umpires, after consulting the TV umpire, raised the finger.

Why was Bairstow given out?

Australia appealed as they believed the ball was in play. The batter can walk out of the crease only when the ball is deemed dead. According to Law 20.1.2, "The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play."

Wouldn't want to win in this manner: Stokes

In the post-match presentation, Stokes said he would have withdrawn the appeal had his side dismissed a player the way Carey did. "If the shoe was on the other foot, I would have put more pressure on the umpires. For Australia, it was a match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no," Stokes stated.

'It was fair play', says Cummins

On the other hand, Australian captain Cummins believes the dismissal was tactical and that it was fair. "I think Carey saw it happen a few balls previously, three or four balls previously, and there's no pause, catch it, straightaway and throw at the stumps. I thought it was fair play. That's how the rule is. Some people might disagree," said Cummins.

Australia allege 'physical contact' by Lord's members

As stated, the MCC members abused the Australian players in the Lord's Long Hall as they arrived for the lunch break. It is understood that Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja were involved in a heated exchange with the members. While Cricket Australia immediately requested an investigation into this matter, the MCC apologized for it eventually.

The Ashes: Australia lead 2-0 after win at Lord's

Australia defeated England at Lord's to gain a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2023 series. The visitors successfully defended 370, bowling England out for 327. The match went down to the wire, but Australia's pace trio did the job eventually. A scintillating century from England captain Stokes (155) went in vain. The match had plenty of drama, right from injuries to unusual dismissals.

