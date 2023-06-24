Sports

Nathan Lyon set to complete 500 Test wickets: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 24, 2023 | 09:17 am 3 min read

Lyon scalped twin four-fers in the Ashes 2023 opener (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon is set to unlock another milestone and he is just five wickets away from completing 500 wickets in Tests. He would become just the third Australian and eighth overall payer to get the prestigious milestone. The upcoming second Ashes Test at Lord's, starting June 28, could mark his accomplishment. Here we decode his stats in the longest format.

Why does this story matter?

Lyon has been the lead spinner of Australia's Test team since his debut in the format in 2011. He dismissed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara off his first ball in Tests and has not looked back since then. Lyon has proven his mettle across different conditions and his numbers are the testimony of his brilliance. The 35-year-old is now approaching another massive feat.

500 wickets loading for Lyon

Lyon has raced to 495 wickets in 121 Tests, averaging 30.99. He has scalped 23 Test fifers (10W: 4). He would join Australian legends Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) in the 500-wicket club. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (686), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (588), Glenn McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519) are the others with the feat.

Second-most wickets by a spinner outside Asia

Among off-spinners, only Muralitharan owns more Test wickets than Lyon. Meanwhile, Lyon's tally of 327 Test wickets outside Asia in 84 games is only second to Warne (514) among spinners. 238 of Lyon's wickets have come in 62 home Tests at 31.46. The remaining 257 have been recorded away from home at 30.56.

Over 100 wickets in The Ashes

Lyon has snapped 109 wickets in 29 Ashes Tests at an average of 29.36 (5W: 2). He returned with twin four-wicket hauls in the ongoing series opener, playing an instrumental role in Australia's two-wicket triumph. Among active bowlers, only Broad (137) and Anderson (113) own more Ashes wickets. Among Australians, Pat Cummins trails him in this regard with 77 wickets.

Here are his Ashes stats in England

Lyon, who is standing in his fourth Ashes series in England, has embraced bowling in these conditions. The 35-year-old has raced to 53 wickets in 14 Ashes Tests here. He averages 31.16 in these games as the tally includes a solitary fifer. Overall, Lyon has raced to 58 wickets in 15 Tests on England soil at 29.51.

Fifth Aussie spinner to get the milestone

The preceding Test saw Lyon become just the fifth Australian spinner to complete 50 Ashes wickets in England. He joined compatriots Warne (129), Clarrie Grimmett (67), Hugh Trumble (67), and Bill O'Reilly (50) in the elite list. West Indies's Lance Gibbs (62) is the only other visiting spinner with 50 or more Test wickets on England soil.

