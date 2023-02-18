Sports

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Hosts bundled out on 262

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Hosts bundled out on 262

Written by V Shashank Feb 18, 2023, 04:14 pm 3 min read

Axar Patel and R Ashwin added 114 runs for the eighth wicket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India registered a first innings total of 262 in the second Test match against Australia. Resuming from 21/0, India were down to 66/4 before lunch. Virat Kohli (44) scored crucial runs as India got past 130. Later, R Ashwin and Axar Patel's fightback put India in a respectable position. For Australia, Nathan Lyon shone with a fifer. The visitors lead by a run.

Lyon wreaks havoc in Delhi

Veteran off-spinner Lyon completed his 22nd Test fifer (5/67), uprooting Srikar Bharat to attain the milestone. He also completed 100 Test wickets versus India. Debutant Matthew Kuhnemann (2/72) and Todd Murphy (2/53) fared well. The latter broke the 59-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Kohli to shift the momentum back in Australia's favor. Pacer Pat Cummins took 1/41 in 13 overs.

India were down to 139/7 in 51 overs

KL Rahul was out leg before to Lyon. India suffered twin setbacks in the 20th over. Skipper Rohit Sharma was clean bowled while Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing his 100th Test, departed for a duck. Shreyas Iyer departed soon. India offered a bit of resistance as Kohli and Jadeja added 59 runs. The pair fell apart, with Bharat joining them minutes later.

Kohli's nightmarish run in Tests continue

Kohli scored an 84-ball 44 (4s: 4). He has gone 38 innings without a Test hundred. The Delhi-born was out LBW in a controversial fashion. UltraEdge showed there was a spike as the ball was sandwiched between the bat and pad. However, the review went against Kohli, who gestured to show as if the ball was sliding down the leg as he walked off.

Interesting record for Kuhnemann

Kuhnemann trapped Kohli leg before to claim his maiden Test wicket. As per Cricbuzz, it's the fifth time a bowler has had Kohli as his maiden Test victim. Kagiso Rabada, Alzarri Joseph, Senuran Muthusamy, and Anrich Nortje are the others.

Ashwin and Axar keep Australia on the sidelines

India were in a tricky spot but Ashwin-Axar put them in charge in the dying stages. The duo added 114 runs for the eighth wicket, thereby negating any threat on offer. Axar scored his second successive fifty of the series (74 off 115), hitting nine fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Ashwin racked up a 71-ball 37 (4s: 5).

A distinguishable feat for Ashwin

Ashwin became only the fifth Indian to complete a double of 5,000 runs and 700 wickets in First-Class cricket. He took 3/57 in the first innings to reach 702 wickets. He now owns 5,015 FC runs. Vinoo Mankad (11,591 and 782), Srinivas Venkataraghavan (6,617 and 1,390), Kapil Dev (11,356 and 835), and Anil Kumble (5,572 and 1,136) are the others to attain this feat.