Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian captain with all-format tons: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 10, 2023, 03:03 pm 3 min read

Rohit smoked his ninth Test ton (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma scripted history in the ongoing first Test against Australia, becoming the first Indian player to slam centuries across all three formats as a skipper. Overall, he became the fourth batter to accomplish the milestone. Notably, the veteran opener became India's all-format captain only last year. He ended up scoring a 212-ball 120 ( 15 fours, two sixes). Here are his stats.

A stellar knock from Rohit

Australia won the toss and elected to bat at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The Aussie batters endured a hard time as they were folded for 177. In reply, however, India got off to a stellar start with openers Rohit and KL Rahul (20) adding 76 runs. While wickets kept tumbling after Rahul's departure, Rohit stood strong at one end.

The fourth player with this feat

As mentioned, Rohit became the fourth player with centuries in all three formats while leading the team. He joined Pakistan's Babar Azam, Sri Lanka's Tilakaratne Dilshan, and South Africa's Faf du Plessis in the elite list. Notably, Rohit owns three ODI tons and two T20I centuries as captain. The 35-year-old would like to enhance his numbers even further.

Rohit's brilliant return to Test cricket

It is worth noting that Rohit is playing his first Test in nearly 11 months. In March 2022, India routed Sri Lanka 2-0 at home under his leadership. Rohit then tested COVID-19 positive ahead of India's rescheduled Edgbaston Test against England.

How has he fared as captain?

The Sri Lanka series last year marked Rohit's Test captaincy debut. He managed 90 runs in two games in that series. Meanwhile, in ODIs, the veteran owns 1,120 runs in 24 ODIs as captain at 58.94 (50s: 7, 100s: 3). As a captain in T20Is, he has accumulated 1,527 runs in 51 matches at 32.48 (50s: 10, 100s: 2). 147.39 reads his strike rate.

His stellar numbers in Tests

Rohit has been India's mainstay opener across formats. He excelled in Tests at the top after Virat Kohli promoted him in 2019. In a career spanning over a decade, Rohit has played just 46 Tests. He has racked up 3,257 runs at a 47-plus average (47.2). The tally includes nine centuries and 14 half-centuries. He owns six Test tons as an opener.

Second-best average in home Test matches

Rohit averages a staggering 75.20 in Tests at home. His home average is the second-best among batters to have played over 15 Tests. Rohit is only behind Sir Donald Bradman, who finished with an average of 98.22 in home Tests. Interestingly, Rohit has scored eight of his nine Test centuries in home conditions. He even has a double-century in this regard.

250 sixes at home

During his knock, Rohit also became only the second batter after New Zealand's Martin Guptill to complete 250 international sixes at home. While the Kiwi batter owns 256 maximums in this regard, Rohit has 251 sixes. Meanwhile, Rohit has smashed 521 sixes in international cricket. Only WI's Chris Gayle is ahead of Rohit on the list with 553 maximums.

A new milestone for Rohit

