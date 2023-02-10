Sports

IND vs AUS: Todd Murphy bags fifer on Test debut

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 10, 2023, 05:02 pm 3 min read

Todd Murphy became the 35th Australian bowler to take a five-wicket haul on their Test debut. The off-spinner accomplished the milestone in the ongoing four-match series opener against India. Murphy made optimum utilization of the Nagpur track and claimed figures worth 5/82 at stumps on Day 2. He dismissed the likes of KL Rahul (20), Cheteshwar Pujara (7), and Virat Kohli (16) cheaply.

A memorable debut for Murphy

The Aussies were under the pump after managing just 177 while batting first. In reply, India got off to a stellar start with openers Rohit Sharma and Rahul adding 76 runs. However, Murphy led Australia's fightback with a brilliant spell. The youngster scalped four of India's first five wickets, bringing his side back in the hunt.

Why does this story matter?

It has indeed been a rapid rise for Murphy in his cricketing career.

Murphy played just seven First-Class and 14 List-A matches before making his Test debut.

He became the 465th man to wear his Baggy Green.

Notably, the 22-year-old piped left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to find a place in the XI. He justified the decision with a stellar spell.

Third Aussie off-spinner with a fifer on debut

Notably, Murphy became only the third Aussie off-spinner to record a fifer on their Test debut. He joined Nathan Lyon and Jason Krejza on the elite list. Interestingly, Krejza also accomplished the milestone against India at the very same Nagpur stadium in 2008. He recorded figures of 8/215 and 4/143 in that game. Australia, however, lost that contest by 172 runs.

A look at his FC numbers

Murphy made his FC debut against South Australia in 2021. Before the Nagpur Test, he owned 29 wickets in seven FC matches. He averaged 25.20, with the best figure of 4/42. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls. Murphy has played 14 List A and 10 T20 matches. He has pocketed 12 and nine wickets, averaging 49.25 and 20.33, respectively.

Murphy shone at the U-19 level

It is worth noting that Murphy played in the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup for Australia. He picked four wickets in five matches, averaging 30.25. He maintained an economy rate of 3.66. His best figures read 2/40.

Australia break a 35-year-long tradition

As per Fox Sports, Australia played two specialist off-spinners (Murphy and Lyon) in a Test match for the first time in 35 years. Tim May and Peter Taylor were the previous pairings during the 1988 Pakistan tour. Interestingly, Lyon has never played alongside another specialist off-spinner in Test cricket. He, however, has previously joined forces with leg-spinners and left-arm spinners.

How has the game proceeded?

India are in complete command of the game, having finished Day 2 at 321/7. They have already gained a 144-run first-innings lead. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma starred for the hosts on the second day, smoking a brilliant ton (120). All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (66*) and Axar Patel (52*) slammed unbeaten fifties. Besides Murphy, skipper Pat Cummins and Lyon took one wicket apiece.