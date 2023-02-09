Sports

IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Pat Cummins elects to bat

Both teams are eyeing a place in the WTC final (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India are up against Australia in the opener of the four-match Test series at home. With important ICC World Test Championship points on offer, stakes are incredibly high in the series. India need at least three wins to seal a final berth. The Aussies need just a draw for the same. Meanwhile, Australia skipper, Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, which usually offers a spin-friendly surface, will host the duel. Sides batting first have won three of the six Tests here with 324 being the average first-innings score. India have won four out of six Tests here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

Here's the head-to-head record

India and Australia have crossed swords in a total of 102 Tests so far. The Aussies have had the wood over the Indians, having won 43 of them. While India have won only 30 games, 28 of them have resulted in a draw (one tie). India have 21 wins and 13 defeats versus Australia at home in 50 Tests.

Here are the key performers

Steve Smith owns 660 runs in six Tests in India with the help of three tons and a fifty. Nathan Lyon has done well on spin-friendly Indian tracks, scalping 34 wickets at an average of 30.58. Ravichandran Ashwin owns 312 scalps in just 51 Tests on home soil. Cheteshwar Pujara has smoked 1,893 runs in 20 Tests against the Aussies at 54.08.

SKY and Bharat make their debut

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Scott Boland.