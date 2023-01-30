Sports

Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket: Details

Written by V Shashank Jan 30, 2023

Murali Vijay last played for India in Tests against Australia in 2018 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former India opener Murali Vijay has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 38-year-old took to his social media handle to share the decision. Vijay last played for India in Tests against Australia in 2018. He hadn't featured in ODIs and T20Is since 2015. He hasn't played competitive cricket since last year when he featured in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Here's more.

Vijay calls time on his international career

A look at his career in numbers

Vijay made his Test debut for India in 2008. He aggregated 3,982 runs across 61 matches, averaging 38.28. He slammed 12 tons and 15 fifties. Meanwhile, he featured in 17 ODIs and nine T20Is. He amassed 339 and 169 runs, respectively. As for IPL, Vijay has smashed 2,619 runs in 106 matches (SR: 121.87). He last played for Chennai Super Kings in September 2020.

Highlights of Vijay's Test career

India's tour of England in 2014 and the subsequent Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under remain the highlights of Vijay's Test career. In England, Vijay was India's highest run-getter, compiling 402 runs at 40.20 (100s: 1, 50s: 2). In Australia, he finished with 482 runs while averaging 60.25 (100s: 1, 50s: 4). He compiled the second-most runs for India in that series, behind Virat Kohli (692).

Vijay had blasted BCCI for India snub

Earlier this month, Vijay blasted BCCI for India snub. "I am almost done with BCCI and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little bit of competitive cricket," Vijay told WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu cricketer last played a Ranji Trophy game in 2019, while pulling out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad in 2020.

What's next for Vijay?

Vijay has only called time on his international career. As per his tweet, the veteran batter is open to exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and even the business side of it. He recently featured in Chennai Open Golf Championship alongside Anirudha Srikkanth, son of former captain Krisnamachari Srikkanth, and Suman Ranjeet.