Opener Murali Vijay blasts BCCI for India snub: Details

Written by V Shashank Jan 14, 2023, 01:24 pm 2 min read

Murali Vijay last played for India in December 2018 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

One of India's finest Test openers, Murali Vijay, has taken a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Vijay, 38, last played for India in Tests against Australia in 2018. He hasn't featured in ODIs and T20Is since 2015. The Tamil Nadu batter has opened up about his lack of opportunities in India and wants to take his talents abroad.

Here's what Vijay said

"I am almost done with BCCI and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket," Vijay told WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV. "After 30 in India, it's a taboo. I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently." For Vijay, the lack of opportunities made him search for chances elsewhere.

Why does this story matter?

Vijay last donned the whites on the Australia tour in 2018. He was dropped after a string of low scores and didn't return thereafter.

He last played a Ranji Trophy game in 2019, while pulling out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad in 2020.

He hasn't played competitive cricket since last year when he featured in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Highlights of Vijay's Test career

India's tour of England in 2014 and the subsequent Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under remain the highlights of Vijay's Test career. In England, Vijay was India's highest run-getter, compiling 402 runs at 40.20 (100s: 1, 50s: 2). In Australia, he finished with 482 runs while averaging 60.25 (100s: 1, 50s: 4). He compiled the second-most runs for India in that series, behind Virat Kohli (692).

A look at his career in numbers

Vijay made his Test debut for India in 2008. He aggregated 3,982 runs across 61 matches, averaging 38.28. He slammed 12 tons and 15 fifties. Meanwhile, he featured in 17 ODIs and nine T20Is. He amassed 339 and 169 runs, respectively. As for IPL, Vijay smashed 2,619 runs in 106 matches (SR: 121.87). He last played for Chennai Super Kings in September 2020.

What has Vijay been up to recently?

Vijay played County Cricket in England post the constant India snub. He recently featured in Chennai Open Golf Championship alongside Anirudha Srikkanth, son of former captain Krisnamachari Srikkanth, and Suman Ranjeet.