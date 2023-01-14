Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Napoli trounce Juventus 5-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 14, 2023

Serie A 2022-23 leaders Napoli trounced Juventus 5-1 (Source: Twitter/@en_sscnapoli)

Serie A 2022-23 leaders Napoli trounced Juventus 5-1 on matchday 18. Napoli's win means, they have now opened up a 10-point lead at the top over defending champions AC Milan, who have a game in hand. Victor Osimhen led the way for Napoli, scoring a brace. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Amir Rrahmani, and Elif Elmas were also on target. Angel Di Maria scored for Juventus.

5-star Napoli tame Juve

Osimhen opened the scoring for Napoli and then assisted Kvaratskhelia to double the lead, Di Maria pulled a goal back before the break before Rrahmani restored the hosts' two-goal advantage 10 minutes after half-time. Luciano Spalletti's men were rampant as Kvaratskhelia picked out Osimhen with a superb cross and Elmas' deflected effort completed the scoring.

Major records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Juventus have conceded 5 goals in a Serie A match for the first time since May 30, 1993. Napoli have scored 5 goals against Juve for the second time in Serie A history, after November 20, 1988. This was the first Serie A meeting between Napoli and Juventus with three goals scored during the first half since April 1, 1989.

Napoli duo lead the show

Napoli duo Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia have dominated the scenes in Serie A 2022-23. Osimhen has 12 goals and 3 assists to clock the best goals involvement tally. Kvaratskhelia's seven goals and seven assists make him the second-best in this regard. Osimhen has raced to 41 goals in 79 matches across competitions for Napoli. He has 13 goals in the ongoing season.

Match stats and points table

Napoli clocked 14 attempts with 10 shots being on target. Juve managed 11 shots with just two being on target. Meanwhile, Napoli had 61% ball possession, making 566 passes and posting a pass accuracy of 88%. Juventus earned five corners to Napoli's two. In terms of standings, Napoli have 47 points from 18 games (W15 D2 L1). Juve are third with 37 points.