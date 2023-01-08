Sports

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav breaks these records in Rajkot

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 08, 2023, 04:47 pm 3 min read

India's 360-degree batter blasted a 51-ball 112* (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav and his stroke-making continue to make headlines. The 360-degree batter blasted a 51-ball 112* (4s: 7, 6s: 9) in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. Coming out at 52/2, SKY creamed the Lankan bowlers to clock his third T20I ton. He also added a 111-run stand with Shubman Gill and helped India compile 228/5 in 20 overs.

SKY only behind Rohit Sharma in terms of tons

Suryakumar now has the joint-second-most centuries by a player in men's T20I cricket (3) along with S Davizi, Glenn Maxwell, and Colin Munro. Rohit Sharma tops the list with four T20I centuries. SKY's is the second-fastest century for India in T20Is (45 balls). Rohit slammed a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2017, which remains the joint-fastest T20I ton.

First non-opener to clock three T20I tons

According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar is the only batter to have slammed three tons while batting at number three and lower in T20Is (two at number four and one at three). As per Kausthub Gudipati, SKY is the first non-opener to clock three T20I tons. He broke a tie with Maxwell, David Miller, Glenn Phillips, KL Rahul, Rilee Rossouw, and Leslie Dunbar (two each).

Another distinguishable feat for SKY

According to Kausthub Gudipati, SKY's 112* is the third-highest score by a number four batter in men's T20Is. He also holds the record to his name (117 vs England in 2022). Meanwhile, Maxwell trails the Mumbaikar with the second-highest tally (113* vs India in 2019).

SKY whacked a record-breaking nine sixes

Suryakumar now holds the record for most sixes by an Indian non-opener in a T20I inning (9), surpassing Yuvraj Singh (7 vs England in 2007 and 7 vs Pakistan in 2012), Virat Kohli (7 vs West Indies in 2019). Overall, SKY owns the second-most sixes for India in a T20I inning after Rohit (10 vs Sri Lanka in 2017).

Astronomical numbers!

It is worth noting that eight of SKY's 16 T20I fifty-plus scores have come at a strike rate of over 200 (the most by any batter). His overall strike rate of 180.34 is the highest by any batter in T20I cricket.

All three centuries in under 50 balls

Suryakumar has scored all three of his T20I tons in less than 50 balls. (vs SL off 45 balls in Rajkot, vs England off 48 balls in Nottingham, and vs New Zealand off 49 balls in Mount Maunganui). Notably, Miller is the only other batter with multiple centuries in the format in under 50 balls (2).

Fastest to 1,500 T20I runs; six-hitting average

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Suryakumar is now the fastest to reach 1,500 T20I runs in terms of balls taken (843). Interestingly, SKY hits a six every 9.5 balls after facing 860 balls in his T20I career.