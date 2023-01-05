Sports

Steve Smith vs Michael Clarke in Tests: Statistical comparison

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 05, 2023, 04:56 pm 3 min read

Smith averages 60.89 in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith brought his A-game out in the third and final Test against South Africa as he racked up his 30th Test ton in the format. During the course of his knock, Smith also displaced Michael Clarke as Australia's fourth-highest run-getter in Tests. While the latter finished his career with 8,643 Test runs, Smith now owns 8,647 runs. Here were compare their stats.

A well-paced knock from Steve Smith

Australia, who are 2-0 up in the series, won the toss and unsurprisingly, opted to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith arrived at number four with the scorecard reading 147/2. He pushed the Proteas side further on the back foot by stitching a double-century stand (209 runs) alongside opener Usman Khawaja. Smith ended up scoring 104 off 192 balls (11 fours, 2 sixes).

What do the overall numbers say?

Clarke played 115 Tests for Australia between 2004 and 2015. He scored 8,643 runs at a brilliant average of 49.1. As Smith has now gone past him, Clarke is now Australia's fifth-highest run-getter in the format. Meanwhile, Smith went past Clarke's run tally in his 92nd appearance in the format. The former, who made his debut in 2010, played a lot under Clarke's captaincy.

Who owns more centuries in the format?

As mentioned above, Smith brought up his 30th Test ton during the Sydney game. He also owns 37 fifties. Among Australians, only Ricky Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) now own more Test centuries. Meanwhile, Clarke holds the fifth position on this list, having racked up 28 tons in the format (27 fifties). Both Smith and Clarke have four Test double centuries.

A look at their home record

Clarke finished his career with 4,654 runs in 53 home Tests, averaging 62.05. The tally includes 17 tons and 13 half-centuries with his highest score being 329* vs India. Smith has 4,387 in 48 Tests Down Under at 64.51. He has smothered 16 tons and 17 fifties at home. His highest Test score was also recorded at home, 239 vs England in 2017.

What do the away records say?

In 58 away games (home of opposition), Clarke plundered 3,793 runs at 40.78. He hammered 11 tons and 13 fifties. At neutral venues, he amassed 196 runs at 24.50. He posted one fifty. Meanwhile, Smith has plundered 3,986 runs at 60.39 in away games (home of opposition). In four games at neutral venues, Smith has scored 274 runs at 34.25.

A look at their record in Ashes

Clarke made 35 Ashes appearances, scoring 2,241 runs versus England at 40.74 (100s: 7, 50s: 7). He stands at the 20th position among the highest run-getter in Ashes. With 3,044 runs in 32 games, Smith occupies the fifth position on the list. He averages 59.68 versus England. Smith's tally of 11 Ashes tons is the third-most for any batter (50s: 11).