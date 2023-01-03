Sports

Shaheen Afridi set to make comeback in PSL 2023: Details

Shaheen Afridi set to make comeback in PSL 2023: Details

Written by V Shashank Jan 03, 2023, 02:48 pm 2 min read

Shaheen Afridi has missed the entire home season (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi is eyeing a comeback to competitive cricket in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. The left-armer has resumed his rehabilitation after missing out on the home season due to a knee injury. Fellow pacer Haris Rauf, who suffered an injury on his Test debut, has been named in the 24-man probables for the New Zealand ODIs. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Shaheen had a troubled knee during the Test series against Sri Lanka in July 2022.

He remained out of action for over three months before returning for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

As for Rauf, he injured his quad on the first day of his Test debut.

With the New Zealand series starting January 9, Rauf's fitness will have to be assessed first.

Shaheen skipped the Asia Cup, England T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shaheen was in UAE for the Asia Cup 2022 as there was another attempt made for his rehab. However, medical scans confirmed that he suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury for which he had to travel to the UK. He missed the Asia Cup and the seven-match T20Is against England at home. Shaheen later joined the squad for the T20 WC.

Shaheen put up a show Down Under

Shaheen wound up as Pakistan's highest-wicket taker in the T20 World Cup. The left-arm quick pocketed 11 wickets while averaging an astonishing 14.09 (economy: 6.15). He was noted for figures worth 4/22 in the must-win game against Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage. In the final, Shaheen ran riot, but his late injury proved fatal for the former champions.

Shaheen's noteworthy numbers in PSL

Shaheen, who plays for Lahore Qalandars, is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of PSL. The speedster has pocketed 70 wickets in 50 matches, averaging a phenomenal 20.77. Only Wahab Riaz (103) and Hasan Ali (81) have claimed more wickets than him. Under Shaheen, Qalandars lifted the PSL 2022 title, making Shaheen the youngest captain to win a T20 tournament.