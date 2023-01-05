Sports

Abhimanyu Easwaran slams 5th successive century across formats: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 05, 2023, 04:38 pm 2 min read

Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran slammed his fifth successive century (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran slammed his fifth successive century across formats. He scored a solid 165 in Bengal's first innings total of 387/10 versus Uttarakhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. Easwaran hit 170 in the previous Ranji match for Bengal against Nagaland. Before that he struck successive hundreds for India A and another ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Here's more.

5 successive hundreds

Easwaran scored a fine 122 for Bengal versus Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, helping his side post 426/4. Bengal won the match by 47 runs. He followed that up with two First-Class tons for India A versus Bangladesh A in the two unofficial matches. Easwaran managed 141 and 157. And in the Ranji, he has scored two successive tons, hammering 170 and 165.

Easwaran has smashed 20 FC hundreds

With four successive centuries in the First-Class format, Easwaran has taken his tally to 20 tons. He also has 23 fifties. Easwaran has piled up over 5,900 runs and is about to close in on the 6,000-run mark. He carries an average over 46.

His performance in List A cricket

Easwaran's 122 versus Services saw him race to 3,376 runs in List A cricket at 46.24. It was his 7th ton in the format. He also has 21 fifties. Notably, prior to his 122, he struck 50 versus Railways.