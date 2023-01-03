Sports

Chetan Sharma likely to continue as India's chief selector: Report

The BCCI sacked the Chetan Sharma-led committee in November

Chetan Sharma is likely to continue as the chief selector of the Indian cricket team (men's). The former pacer was asked to re-apply after his entire selection committee got sacked. Notably, the ouster came in the aftermath of India's semi-final defeat at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. As per Sportstar, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) interviewed 12 shortlisted candidates on January 3.

Why does this story matter?

Chetan was appointed in December 2020 when he replaced Sunil Joshi.

His first tenure was marred with controversies as the inconsistent team selection largely came under the scanner.

Subsequently, his entire committee was terminated after the T20 WC, and the BCCI invited fresh applicants.

Chetan, who was among the 12 shortlisted for the interview, is likely to retain his post.

CAC to decide the fate

The CAC comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshana Naik interviewed 11 others candidates. Harvinder Singh is in contention to keep his position from Central Zone. Shiv Sundar Das (East Zone) and Sridharan Sharath (South Zone) are the others likely to be appointed to the panel. Salil Ankola and Connor Williams were called for the fifth selector's post from the West Zone.

Who are the others to be interviewed?

Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra and batter Amay Khurasiya were also interviewed on Tuesday. Among high-profile names, former pacer Venkatesh Prasad had applied but wasn't shortlisted for the interview. Notably, Chetan could keep the top position for being the most capped Test cricketer (23) among the aforementioned names. The non-selection of Venkatesh has added to his chances.

Chetan Sharma picked squads for Sri Lanka series

Despite being officially sacked, Chetan has been performing as the interim chief selector. He even picked squads for India's upcoming home series versus Sri Lanka, starting January 3. Three T20Is will be followed by as many ODIs in the series. With the ODI World Cup taking place later this year in India, the finalized selection committee will certainly have a job in hand.