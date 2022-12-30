Sports

BCCI releases official statement on Rishabh Pant's accident: Details here

BCCI releases official statement on Rishabh Pant's accident: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 30, 2022, 02:43 pm 3 min read

Rishabh Pant injured in major car accident

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was subsequently taken to the hospital where his impact injuries were treated. A few hours after the incident, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an official statement, ensuring that Pant will get the best medical treatment. Here are further details.

Pant suffers injuries on leg, forehead

Pant was taken to the Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. As per BCCI, the 25-year-old has sustained two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and abrasion injuries on his back. The southpaw has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe. Fortunately, his condition is stable as he has been shifted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Pant to undergo MRI scans

Pant will undergo MRI scans and subsequent reports will indicate the extent of his injuries. "BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors," stated BCCI. "The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase."

Here's the full statement

Media Statement - Rishabh Pant



The BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.



Details here 👇👇https://t.co/NFv6QbdwBD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

Eyewitnesses describe Pant's car accident

As per the eyewitnesses, the vehicle of Rishabh Pant collided with the railing, after which the car went up in flames. Furthermore, the people were reportedly able to bring the fire under control after much difficulty. In a couple of photographs after the car crash, Pant can be seen with injuries and bruises on his forehead and back.

Twitter Post

Cricketer Rishab Pant met with road accident while traveling Roorkee. pic.twitter.com/3wIVzezavV — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) December 30, 2022

Rishabh Pant shared a vacation video on Thursday

Just on Thursday, the Indian cricketer shared a video during his vacation. He titled the video: "My Silly Point of the day." Pant had reportedly suffered a minor niggle in his knee and was set to travel to Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA). The southpaw has played 66 T20Is, 33 Tests, and 30 ODIs for Team India.

Pant is not part of India's Sri Lanka series

Meanwhile, Pant was not named in Team India's T20I and ODI teams for the Sri Lanka series. The media release of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn't clarify the reason behind his exclusion. He was also not part of India's ODI squad in Bangladesh before making a comeback for the two-match Test series against the Bengal Tigers.