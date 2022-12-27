Sports

Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman slams maiden Test ton: Key stats

Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman has slammed his maiden century in Test cricket. The batting all-rounder reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi. Salman fueled Pakistan's innings after they lost skipper Babar Azam in the morning session. Pakistan were bundled out for 438 eventually.

A phenomenal knock by Salman

Salman arrived in the middle after Pakistan were reduced to 306/5, losing Sarfaraz Ahmed. The former joined Babar in the final session, with the duo adding over 50 runs. Salman operated with the tail-enders once Babar departed, having taken Pakistan past 400. Notably, each of the four tail-enders scored in single digits. Meanwhile, Salman finished with 103 off 155 balls (17 fours).

Salman enters an elite club

Salman has become the 15th Pakistani batter to have scored a Test ton batting at number seven. The likes of Moin Khan, Kamran Akmal, and Sarfaraz Ahmed own three centuries at this position in the format.

Salman races to 370 Test runs

Salman made his Test debut in July this year against Sri Lanka in Galle. He has scored 370 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.00 so far. The tally includes three fifties, the last of which came against England in the Karachi Test. Salman is also a handy off-spinner, having taken two wickets to date.