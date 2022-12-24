Sports

LPL 2022: Decoding key records and stats from the tournament

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 24, 2022, 12:14 pm 3 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the maiden hat-trick in LPL (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Jaffna Kings have clinched their third Lanka Premier League (LPL) title with a triumphant campaign in the 2022 edition. The Thisara Perera-led side defeated Colombo Stars by two wickets in the final clash to get the glory. The summit clash, which went right down to the wire, saw the Kings chase down 164 with four balls to spare. Here we decode the key stats.

How did the final match pan out?

Colombo Stars posted 163/5 while batting first thanks to handy knocks from Dinesh Chandimal (49) and Ravi Bopara (47*). In reply, the Kings looked in command for the best part. They seemed cruising with the scorecard reading 146/4. However, the sudden fall of four quick wickets turned the tide. The Kings somehow managed to cross the line in the final over.

Avishka Fernando tops the run-scoring chart

Jaffna's Avishka Fernando, who scored 50 in the final, finished the competition as the highest run-getter. He smothered 339 runs in 10 games at 37.67 (SR: 124.63). The tally includes three fifties. No other batter could touch the 300-run mark in the competition. With 946 runs in 29 games, Fernando is now also the highest run-scorer in LPL history (50s: 7, 100: 1).

Carlos Brathwaite finishes with most wickets

Though Kandy Falcons couldn't make it to the final, their all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite finished as the highest wicket-taker. The right-arm pacer finished with 18 wickets in eight outings at a sensational economy rate of 6.84. He recorded two four-wicket hauls this season. The West Indies all-rounder also contributed with the bat, scoring 58 runs. Notably, the Falcons were ousted in the knock-out stage.

Andre Fletcher only centurion in the tournament

Surprisingly, only one individual hundred was witnessed across 24 matches this season. Kandy Falcons' Andre Fletcher holds the honor, having smashed an unbeaten 67-ball 102 vs Colombo Stars in the league stage. Interestingly, no other batter could even manage an 85-plus score in the competition. Dambulla Aura's Shevon Daniel holds the second place, having smashed a 55-ball 80 versus Galle Gladiators.

Kasun Rajitha took the lone five-wicket haul

Colombo pacer Kasun Rajitha recorded the lone five-wicket haul in the tournament. He returned with figures of 5/22 vs Dambulla Aura in the league stage. The 29-year-old also owns a four-fer this season. Overall, Rajitha finished as the joint-third-highest wicket-taker, having scalped 13 wickets in eight outings. His economy rate of 6.3 was the highest among bowlers with seven or more scalps this season.

Wanindu Hasaranga scripts history

Kandy Falcons skipper Wanindu Hasaranga scripted history in the league stage as he became the first bowler to get a hat-trick in LPL. He accomplished the feat against Colombo Stars in the second game of the tournament. Hasaranga returned with figures of 4/14 in three overs as the Falcons clinched the contest by a massive margin of 109 runs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Player of the Tournament

Jaffna Kings' wicket-keeper batter Samarawickrama was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. He amassed 294 runs in nine matches (50s: 1), averaging a phenomenal 58.80 (SR: 131.25). The wicket-keeper was also instrumental in 10 dismissals. He concluded as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, behind his team-mate Avishka (339). Interestingly, Samarawickrama had played only two games in LPL prior to this season.

Jaffna Kings remain invincible

The Jaffna-based side continues to be the only champion in LPL, clinching three titles in as many seasons. They won the inaugural edition in 2020 as Jaffna Stallions. While they changed their name ahead of the 2021 edition, their fortunes remained the same.