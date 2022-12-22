Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Double-centurion Dhruv Shorey scripts this feat

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 22, 2022, 12:16 pm 2 min read

Opener Dhruv Shorey carried his bat

Delhi opener Dhruv Shorey slammed a historic double-century on Day 2 of the Group B match against Assam in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Shorey slammed an unbeaten 252 as Delhi were bundled out for 439 while batting first. The right-handed batter now has the third-highest score by an Indian while carrying the bat in a First-Class inning. Here are the key stats.

Shorey slammed an unbeaten 315-ball 252

Delhi posted 439 while batting first in the Group B match against Assam. While most of their batters struggled, opener Shorey stood up as a one-man army. He batted aggressively and scored an unbeaten 315-ball 252, a knock studded with 32 fours and 2 sixes. Interestingly, no other batter from the Delhi camp could cross the 45-run mark.

Shorey completes 3,000 FC runs

Shorey brought up another milestone through his terrific knock at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. He completed 3,000 runs in First-Class cricket, playing his 45th match. The 30-year-old had 2,861 runs heading into the game. His tally now includes eight tons and 14 half-centuries. Shorey registered his maiden double-century in the format on Wednesday, recording his career-best First-Class score.

How Shorey rose to prominence

Shorey burst onto domestic cricket in February 2013 (Delhi vs J&K, List A match). A month later, he played his maiden T20 match (Delhi vs Haryana). He had to wait for another two years to earn his maiden First-Class call-up. He finally featured in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy in a match against Odisha. Shorey impressed with a quickfire 62 in the second innings.

A look at the match summary

Shorey's magnificent effort helped Delhi post 439 after Assam put them in to bat. In reply, Assam were reduced to 60/4 before Gokul Sharma and Rishav Das steadied the ship. Notably, Sibsankar Roy and Swarupam Purkayastha recorded ducks.