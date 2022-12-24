Sports

LPL 2022: Jaffna Kings crowned champions, beat Colombo Stars

Written by V Shashank Dec 24, 2022, 12:05 pm 2 min read

Avishka Fernando scored the most runs in LPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@Avishka28)

Jaffna Kings scripted an enthralling two-wicket win over Colombo Stars to be crowned winners of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 season on Friday. Notably, Jaffna Kings lifted their third straight title, having won the inaugural edition in 2020. Opening batter Avishka Fernando shone with a 43-ball 50, helping the Kings chase a 164-run target (164/8). Here are the key stats from the tournament.

How did the match pan out?

Colombo Stars racked up 163/5 after an early setback, thanks to the sublime shows from Dinesh Chandimal (49) and Ravi Bopara (47*). The former champions came up with a stupendous start, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz thumping an 18-ball 36. Sadeera Samarawickrama's blitz (44) truncated the chase further to help the Kings prevail. Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Suranga Lakmal (3/23) was the best bet for the Stars.

Who were the highest run-getters and wicket-takers?

Avishka topped the batting charts in LPL 2022. The right-hander was all class, bashing three fifties to tally 339 runs at 37.66. He struck at a decent rate of 124.63. He also won the Player of the Match award in the final. Kandy Falcons' all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite clinched the most wickets (18). He averaged 9.88. Galle Gladiators' Nuwan Thushara claimed the second-most scalps (14).

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Player of the Tournament

Jaffna Kings' wicket-keeper batter Samarawickrama was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. He amassed 294 runs in nine matches (50s: 1), averaging a phenomenal 58.80 (SR: 131.25). He was also instrumental in 10 dismissals. He concluded as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, behind his team-mate Avishka (339). Interestingly, Samarawickrama had played only two games in LPL prior to this season.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth: Emerging Player of the Tournament

Jaffna Kings' Vijayakanth Viyaskanth won the Emerging Player of the Tournament. The 21-year-old leg-spinner pocketed 13 scalps while averaging a laudable 16.46. He bagged the joint third-most wickets in LPL 2022. He shared the tally with Lankan international Kasun Rajitha (13).

Gurbaz garners multiple honors

Gurbaz won both the Innovative Player of the Tournament and the Big Hitter award. The Afghan batter smashed 249 runs while striking at a daunting rate of 157.59. He notched two half-centuries. He hammered 26 fours, besides hitting the most sixes in the tournament (15).

Third successive honor for Jaffna Kings

As stated, Jaffna Kings have won the tournament for a third successive time. They beat Galle Gladiators by 53 runs in the inaugural edition in 2020. Kings triumphed by 23 runs in their rematch in the 2021 final. Kings beat Colombo Stars by two wickets and four balls to spare in the 2022 final.