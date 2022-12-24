Sports

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Presenting the major names who went unsold

Written by V Shashank Dec 24, 2022

Dawid Malan set a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

There were plenty of note-worthy campaigners who failed to get any bidders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. Be it seasoned Indian seamer Sandeep Sharma, swashbuckling all-rounder James Neesham, or hard-hitter Kusal Mendis. Besides, there were a few who couldn't garner any attention despite massive international achievements to show. We look at the big names who remained unsold in the 2023 auction.

Mendis goes unsold

Mendis, who had a base price of Rs. 50 lakh, enjoyed a sublime run for Sri Lanka in T20Is in 2022. He posted mind-boggling shows in SL's titular run in the Asia Cup, fetching scores of 60 and 57 against Bangladesh and India, respectively. Although the wicket-keeper batter slammed 521 runs across 20 matches (50s: 5) in 2022, he failed to fix a deal.

Jordan's heroics Down Under go in vain

Chris Jordan, who set a price of Rs. 2.00 crore, is one of the finest death-overs specialists in the shortest format. He played a significant role as England lifted the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Down Under. He was noted for match-winning figures worth 3/43 and 2/27 against India and Pakistan in the semi-final and final, respectively. Regardless, he couldn't ink any deal.

Head's red-hot form doesn't entice IPL franchises

Travis Head is enjoying a terrific run of form in 2022. He is one of the most ferocious wicket-keeper batters when in a rhythm. Moreover, he can deliver the goods while batting as a floater in the playing XI. However, it wasn't enough for the Aussie cricketer to attract any franchise. Head, who set a base price of Rs. 2 crore, remained unsold.

Rassie van der Dussen and Dawid Malan go unnoticed

Rassie van der Dussen and Dawid Malan found no takers despite being two of the prolific batters in T20 cricket. Malan, who set a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore, has battered runs across the globe. He owns five tons and 49 fifties in T20s. Meanwhile, the former's poor run in T20s this year could have been attributed to his rejection from the franchises.