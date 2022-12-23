Sports

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Here are the costliest uncapped Indian players

Uncapped Indian players secured terrific deals in the lately finished Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. Shivam Mavi had an auction to remember. The pacer will be raring to set the stage ablaze with Gujarat Titans. Besides, there were a few interesting buys who can become household names in the upcoming season. We look at the costliest uncapped Indians from the auction.

Shivam Mavi - Gujarat Titans (Rs. 6 crore)

Right-armer Mavi has been bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 6 crore. The uncapped Indian quick entered the auction with a base price of Rs. 40 lakh. Mavi has claimed 30 wickets in 32 matches in IPL. He averages 31.40 (BBI: 4/21). He can bowl 140 kph without a fuss. Mavi could be a potential match-winner for the defending champions in the future.

Mukesh Kumar - Delhi Capitals (Rs. 5.5 crore)

Uncapped Indian speedster Mukesh Kumar has been roped in by Delhi Capitals (DC). DC had to beat Chennai Super Kings and PBKS to get him onboard for Rs. 5.5 crore. Mukesh's stocks have gone up recently and the same earned him a lucrative deal. The Bengal quick currently owns 25 wickets in 23 T20s. He boasts an impressive economy rate of 7.20.

Vivrant Sharma - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs. 2.6 crore)

23-year-old Vivrant Sharma is another promising talent from Jammu and Kashmir to join the Orange Army. The all-rounder, who set a base price of Rs. 20 lakh, was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 2.6 crore. The southpaw has so far managed 191 runs in nine T20s, striking at 128.18 (50s: 2). Vivrant, who bowls leg-break, owns six wickets while averaging an astonishing 7.33.

Mayank Dagar - Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs. 1.80 crore)

Himachal Pradesh spinner Mayank Dagar has been sold to SRH for Rs. 1.80 crore. According to ESPNcricinfo, he is the nephew of former Indian batter Virender Sehwag. Dagar, who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, has clipped 44 T20 wickets in as many appearances at 21.70. Interestingly, the 26-year-old was bought by PBKS in the 2018 auction.

Srikar Bharat - Gujarat Titans (Rs. 1.20 crore)

Wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat will be looking to make the opportunity count with Hardik Pandya-captained Gujarat Titans. Bharat fetched a sum of Rs. 1.2 crore, making him one of the most expensive Indian players in the auction. He has also been a part of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bharat has scored 199 runs in nine matches in IPL, averaging 28.42 (50s: 1).