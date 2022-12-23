Sports

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Here are the most expensive Indian players

Written by V Shashank Dec 23, 2022, 10:23 pm 2 min read

Mayank Agarwal fetched a sum of Rs. 8.25 crore (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

There were a few eye-popping deals for Indian players in the concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. Mayank Agarwal led the charts after being bought for Rs. 8.25 crore. The 31-year-old offers value, both as captain and as a batsman. The likes of Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar garnered hefty bids as well. We look at the costliest Indian buys in this auction.

Mayank Agarwal (Rs. 8.25 crore)

Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs. 8.25 crore in the concluded auction. He led Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season but was released after a dismal show. In 113 IPL games so far, Agarwal has scored 2,327 runs at 22.59. He has smacked 12 fifties and a century. His strike rate in the competition reads 134.27.

Mukesh Kumar (Rs. 5.5 crore)

Uncapped Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar was roped in by Delhi Capitals (DC). DC had to beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and PBKS to get him onboard for Rs. 5.5 crore. Mukesh's stocks have been on the rise of late and the same earned him a stupendous deal. The Bengal pacer has snatched 25 wickets in 23 T20s at an impressive economy of 7.20.

Shivam Mavi (Rs. 6 crore)

Right-arm quick Shivam Mavi has been bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 6 crore. The uncapped Indian entered the auction at a base price of Rs. 40 lakh. Mavi has gathered 30 wickets in 32 matches so far in IPL. He averages 31.40, with the best figures of 4/21. He can easily clock 140 kph, making him a menacing campaigner for the defending champions.

Manish Pandey (Rs. 2.4 crore)

Delhi Capitals got the services of veteran Manish Pandey for Rs. 2.40 crore. The right-hander was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2014 edition. He was noted for his match-winning knock of 94, helping KKR lift their second IPL title. Pandey wasn't retained by Lucknow Super Giants for the 2023 edition despite being bought for Rs. 4.6 crore.

Vivrant Sharma (Rs. 2.6 crore)

Vivrant Sharma is another promising cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to join the Orange Army. The 23-year-old all-rounder was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 2.6 crore. Interestingly, he had a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. The southpaw has clubbed 191 runs in nine T20s, striking at 128.18 (50s: 2). Vivrant, who bowls leg-break, owns six wickets while averaging an astonishing 7.33.