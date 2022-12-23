Sports

IPL 2023: SRH buy Mayank Agarwal for Rs. 8.25 crore

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 23, 2022, 03:03 pm 1 min read

Agarwal owns 2,331 runs in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL).

Veteran Indian opener Mayank Agarwal will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The franchise bought him for Rs. 8.25 crore at the mini-auction. Agarwal led Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season but was released after a poor campaign. He would now be raring to shine for his new franchise. Notably, he boasts an impressive IPL record. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Agarwal has been a veteran of the IPL, having been a part of the league since 2011.

Though he has been an opener for the majority of his career, he has also batted in the middle order in the league.

The dasher can make good use of the powerplay overs and his ability to play big knocks makes him even more lethal.

Here are his IPL numbers

In 113 IPL games so far, Agarwal has mustered 2,331 runs at an average of 22.63. The tally includes 12 fifties and a half-century as well. His strike rate in the competition reads 134.51. Though these numbers are pretty impressive, Agarwal's stocks have gone down recently. Last season, the 31-year-old could only manage 196 runs at 16.33. He could manage only a solitary fifty.