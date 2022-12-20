Sports

Harry Brook dominates against Pakistan in Test series: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 20, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

Brook was adjudged PoS versus PAK (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheBarmyArmy)

England batter Harry Brook dominated the show versus Pakistan in the just concluded Test series. England claimed a solid 3-0 win over the hosts and Brook made his presence felt with a string of match-winning scores. Across three matches, Brook ended up scoring the highest number of runs in the series. He scored three tons and a fifty. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Brook was one of the major positives for England in the series. Alongside opener Ben Duckett, he shouldered the responsibility of scoring.

Brook dominated the show for England in the middle order and has shown why he can be a star presence in this role.

By amassing the most runs in the series, Brook was adjudged Player of the Series as well.

Brook ends up as the highest run-getter

Brook accumulated 468 runs at an average of 93.60, having batted in five innings. He struck three centuries, with his highest score being 153. He also struck a fifty and enjoyed a strike rate of 93.41. What worked well for Brook was his application and absorbing the 'Bazball' style under coach Brendon McCullum with so much ease.

Breaking down Brook's performance

Brook started the series with scores of 153 and 87 on the much-criticized Rawalpindi flat surface. England's bold declaration saw them earn a stunning win in what earlier seemed to be headed toward a draw. In the second match in Multan, Brook managed nine and 108 as England won by 25 runs. In the Karachi Test, Brook scored 111 to cap off brilliantly.

Brook made his debut in September

Brook made his debut in the longest format for England in September versus South Africa. In the lone inning, he scored 12. Overall in the format, Brook has raced to 480 runs at a solid 80.00. He has a strike rate of 92.13.

Here's how Brook's career has shaped up

In First-class cricket, Brook has piled up 3,547 runs at an average of 38.97. He has 10 tons and 18 fifties under his belt. His best score reads 194. He has also played 99 T20s, including 20 internationals for England, scoring 2,432 runs at 33.77. He has one hundred and nine half-centuries. Brook has played 15 List A games, scoring 343 runs at 31.18.

Multiple Player of the Series awards on Pakistan soil

Brook made Pakistan his bunny in their backyard. He was also adjudged Player of the Series in the T20I series, scoring 238 runs at 79.33. He had a strike rate of 163.01.