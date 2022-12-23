Sports

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Here are the most expensive buys

We are done with the highly engrossing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. Just like the previous auctions, the 2023 edition saw several players cash in. England all-rounder Sam Curran is now the most expensive buy in the history of IPL auctions. The likes of Cameron Green and Ben Stokes garnered mouth-watering sums as well. We look at the most expensive signings.

Sam Curran (Rs. 18.50 crore)

Curran broke the bank as he was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs. 18.50 crore. He bettered Chris Morris' record (Rs. 16.25 crore in 2021), thereby becoming the most expensive player in IPL auction history. Curran was the Player of the Tournament in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Down Under. Notably, Curran was a part of PBKS in 2019.

Cameron Green (Rs. 17.50 crore)

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have snapped up Australian all-rounder Green for Rs. 17.50 crore. Green has become the second-most expensive player in IPL history. In September, Green slammed the fastest-ever fifty against India in T20I cricket. The hard-hitting all-rounder smashed a 21-ball 52 laced with seven fours and three sixes. He is equally potent with the ball.

Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore)

Stokes was bought by four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. The all-rounder is now the most expensive player for CSK, surpassing Deepak Chahar (Rs. 14 crore). Stokes, who made his IPL debut in 2017, is well-versed in the drill of the tournament. He owns 920 runs in 43 matches while striking at 134.50 (50s: 2, 100s: 2).

Nicholas Pooran (Rs. 16 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants paid a sum of Rs. 16 crore to get wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran on board. Pooran joins the likes of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. The Caribbean batter had garnered a bid of Rs. 10.75 crore in the 2022 auction, amassing 306 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad while striking at over 140. Pooran, however, was dropped ahead of the 2023 auction.

Harry Brook (Rs. 13.25 crore)

Hard-hitting English batter Harry Brook was roped in by SRH. He fetched a stellar price of Rs. 13.25 crore. Brook has become the most expensive specialist batter at a mini-auction. He has broken the record of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 8.5 crore). Brook currently owns 2,432 runs in 99 T20s at 33.77. His strike rate is close to 150 (50s: 9, 100s: 1).

Mayank Agarwal (Rs. 8.25 crore)

Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs. 8.25 crore in the concluded auction. He led PBKS last season but was released after a poor campaign. In 113 IPL games so far, Agarwal has mustered 2,327 runs at 22.59. The tally includes 12 fifties and a century as well. His strike rate in the competition reads 134.27.