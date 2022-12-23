Sports

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes becomes CSK's most expensive player ever

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 23, 2022, 03:48 pm 2 min read

Ben Stokes owns two centuries in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Ben Stokes has been sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs. 16.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. The England all-rounder, as expected, ignited a bidding war among franchises. - eventually walked away with his services. Notably, Stokes missed the last IPL season to focus on international cricket. He would now be raring to make a strong comeback.

Why does this story matter?

Stokes is arguably the finest all-rounder going around and his T20 numbers are nothing but phenomenal.

He is well versed with the drill of IPL as well.

The hard-hitting southpaw mostly bats in the middle order and his right-arm pace bowling is more than handy.

Moreover, Stokes was instrumental in taking England to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 title last month.

How has he fared in IPL?

Stokes, who made his IPL debut in 2017, is well-versed with the drill of the tournament. In 43 appearances, he has so far slammed 920 runs at a strike rate of 134.5 (50s: 2, 100s: 2). Notably, he is the only batter with two IPL centuries while chasing. With the ball, he has scalped 28 wickets at an economy rate of 8.56.

Joint-third-most expensive player in auction

Stokes has become the joint-third-most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions. He shares the spot with South Africa's Chris Morris, who fetched Rs. 16.25 crore from Rajasthan Royals at the 2021 auction. His England teammate Sam Curran (Rs. 18.5 crore) and Cameron Green (Rs. 17.5 crore) occupy the top-two spots. Pacer Deepak Chahar (Rs. 14 crore) was CSK's most-expensive buy before Stokes.

Can Stokes be a leadership option?

With MS Dhoni being 41, CSK have an option of giving the reins to Stokes, who has done well as England's Test skipper. Meanwhile, CSK now boast a bunch of prominent all-rounders. Besides Stokes, the four-time champions have the services of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, and Deepak Chahar. They would like to put up a strong show next season.