IPL 2023: Impact Player will be Indian; BCCI shares update

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 21, 2022, 08:10 pm 3 min read

The rule will apply unless fewer than four overseas players feature in the Playing XI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, gave an update about the newly-introduced concept of Impact Player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Only an Indian can serve as an Impact Player, a substitute player in the middle of a match. The rule will apply unless fewer than four overseas players feature in the Playing XI. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, the BCCI announced the introduction of an Impact Player rule from the 2023 IPL season onward.

This experiment was successfully implemented in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

The BCCI said the rule will allow each team to introduce a substitute player in the middle of a match as it will add a new dimension.

Why only an Indian player?

An overseas player can be an Impact Player only when fewer than four foreign players constitute the Playing XI. "If a team introduces an overseas player as an Impact Player in a match, in no circumstance can a fifth overseas player take the field," the BCCI stated. The captain will nominate the Impact Player. Meanwhile, the player who gets replaced cannot return.

Key details about the rule

Besides naming the Playing XI ahead of a match, a team will also name four substitutes. Now among these four players, one cricketer can be brought in as a substitute before the end of the 14th over. It is to note that the Impact Player can replace a retired batter, who will be allowed to come later.

What all can the player do?

Coming onto the field before the 14th over of a match, a substitute player can do a normal job like everyone else. He will be able to bowl his quota of four overs, besides batting as well.

Will he be a like-for-like replacement?

An Impact Player can be anybody who can come in and make his presence felt. So it has nothing to do with a like-for-like replacement for the player he is replacing. A bowler can be replaced by a batter or vice-versa. An all-rounder can come in as well depending on what the captain feels is best for his side.

A look at the other important rules

The Impact Player (batter) cannot be introduced in between the over. He can come in at the fall of a wicket. A substitute bowler can come in when the player he is replacing finishes the over. However, the Impact Player can replace an injured player in between an over. Once he comes in, the injured player will have no role in the match.