IPL 2023: DC buy Mukesh Kumar for Rs. 5.5 crore

Dec 23, 2022

Mukesh currently owns 25 wickets in 23 T20s (Source: Twitter/@BCCI).

Uncapped Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar has fetched a staggering Rs. 5.5 crore from Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. Mukesh's stocks have gone up recently and the same earned him a lucrative deal. DC had to beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to get his onboard. Here are further details.

Who is Mukesh Kumar?

Mukesh was born on October 12, 1993, in Gopalganj, Bihar. The right-arm pacer, who's known to swing the ball both ways, represents Bengal in domestic cricket. The 29-year-old received his maiden Indian call-up for the South Africa ODI series earlier this year, though he didn't get any opportunity. He was a part of India A's squad for the recently-concluded four-day games vs Bangladesh A.

Here we look at his stats

Mukesh is still in his early days as far as T20 cricket is concerned. He currently owns 25 wickets in 23 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.2 (Best Figures: 3/12). Meanwhile, Mukesh will join forces with Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti in DC's fast-bowling department. He would like to shine in his maiden campaign.