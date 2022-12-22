Sports

Presenting the top five Test knocks of 2022

The year 2022 has indeed been a treat for cricket fans as numerous exciting matches were played across formats. A lot of Test cricket was played, and some magnificent knocks were witnessed. Batters can never afford to breathe easy in Tests as the red cherry poses stern challenges in different phases. Here we look at the best Test knocks from 2022.

Kyle Verreynne - 136* vs New Zealand in Christchurch

After earning a 71-run first-innings lead vs New Zealand in the Christchurch Test, South Africa lost wickets regularly in their second outing. However, youngster Kyle Verreynne stood strong and played a magnificent knock. The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 187-ball 136 as SA declared at 354/9. No other Proteas batter could touch the 50-run mark in the innings. SA won the contest by 198 runs.

Babar Azam - 196 vs Australia in Karachi

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam played arguably the finest fourth-innings knock during the Karachi Test vs Australia. Chasing 506 on a deteriorating track, Babar arrived after the fall of two early wickets. He batted with precision and tackled 425 balls, scoring 196, his highest score in Tests. Though he missed out on his maiden Test double ton, his heroics guided Pakistan to a famous draw.

Jonny Bairstow - 162 vs New Zealand in Leeds

England were reduced to 55/6 in the Leeds Test after NZ posted 329 while batting first. While the hosts looked down and out, Jonny Bairstow rescued them with a magnificent knock. The dasher played fearlessly and ended up scoring a 157-ball 162. England, hence, posted 360 and later won the game by seven wickets. Bairstow scored a 44-ball 71 in his second outing.

Rishabh Pant - 100* vs South Africa in Cape Town

On a challenging Cape Town track, India were reduced to 4/58 in their second innings. However, Rishabh Pant played a jaw-dropping knock and bailed the team out of trouble. Despite running out of partners, the wicket-keeper batted aggressively and scored an unbeaten 139-ball 100. No other Indian batter could cross the 30-run mark in the innings. SA, however, won the contest by seven wickets.

Jonny Bairstow - twin centuries vs India in Birmingham

Bairstow played not one but two sensational knocks vs India in the Birmingham Test. India posted 416 while batting first and later reduced the hosts to 44/3. Bairstow came to England's rescue with a 140-ball 106. Later, England needed to chase down a historic 378 to win the contest. Bairstow contributed with a 145-ball 114 this time around as England recorded a seven-wicket win.